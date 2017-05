It was a personal tragedy that led Knoxville worship leader, Chris Blue to audition for The Voice US. When his fiancé Stephanie Dunkley underwent a bone cancer transplant to save her life, Chris realised just how fleeting life was.

Chris was the last artist selected in the blind auditions but that didn’t hinder him. Watch Chris’s incredible semi-finals performance of Tamela Mann’s “Take Me to the King”! Chris has since won the 12th season of The Voice.