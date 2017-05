I vow to take you my wife, to have and to hold the camera at an Instagram-opportune time till death do us part.

Oh 2017. In the year of unprecedented social media dependence, Collective Noun’s sketch comedy on modern day vows is concerningly accurate.

It may be all in light humour, but some of these ‘vows’ beg us to ask: Are our relationships based on things of substance or are we too focused on looking like #couplegoals and #friendshipgoals?