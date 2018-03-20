Home Trending The Viral Video Making Kids with Down Syndrome Famous (and Their Mums!)
Trending
0

The Viral Video Making Kids with Down Syndrome Famous (and Their Mums!)

The Viral Video Making Kids with Down Syndrome Famous (and Their Mums!)
0
0
Down syndrome music video-2
now viewing

The Viral Video Making Kids with Down Syndrome Famous (and Their Mums!)

moving-2
now playing

Why Mending What's Broken Always Means Moving

children help
now playing

How to Teach Your Child to Think About Others

School principal-2
now playing

School Principals Under Stress as Violence and Paperwork Increase

change
now playing

Embrace the Change

marriage
now playing

Working Together as a Team in Your Marriage

prayer
now playing

When Someone Else Gets the Answer to Your Prayer

modern slavery-2
now playing

Modern Slavery’s Alive in Australia—But a Government Crackdown is On the Way

holy-yoga
now playing

Holy Yoga: A New-And-Ancient Way to Spend Time with God

I can only imagine-2
now playing

If You’re a Fan of Mercy Me, Go See This Movie – and Take the Tissues

marriage-2
now playing

5 Simple Ideas to Have More Fun in Your Marriage

By: Clare Bruce

It brought celebrity TV host James Corden to tears, and made singer Christina Perri tweet that her ‘heart is full’. The viral video that has people damp-eyed around the world is a ‘carpool karaoke’ style lip sync video, created for World Down Syndrome Day (March 21).

Titled ’50 Mums | 50 Kids | 1 Extra Chromosome’, the video was created by mums from the Facebook group ‘Designer Genes’, who all have a child with Down Syndrome. It was inspired by another Youtube video made by a mum-and-daughter pair from a UK Youtube Channel called Singing Hands, which teaches Makaton sign language used by many children with Down Syndrome and their parents.

Christina Perri’s song 1000 Years, made famous by the Twilight movies, is a favourite song for 18-year-old Ella, who features in the original video.

The video is being promoted with the hashtag #wouldntchangeathing.

Article supplied with thanks to Hope 103.2.

About the Author: Clare Bruce is a digital journalist for Hope Media.

Related posts:

  1. How to deal with the misery of middle child syndrome
  2. Ian & Larissa’s Viral Love Story Of Faith
  3. Mums go wild when the kids go back to school
  4. Shining a Positive Light on Down Syndrome
tags:
Related Posts
middle-child

How to deal with the misery of middle child syndrome

Digital Team 0
featured-ian-larissa

Ian & Larissa’s Viral Love Story Of Faith

ltadmin 0
Mums-go-wild-kids-back-to-school

Mums go wild when the kids go back to school

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video