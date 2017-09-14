The Star – Coming to Cinemas this November

Author: Movies Change People

Experience the story of the first Christmas from an entirely new perspective.

‘The Star’ is a delightful animated retelling of the story of the first Christmas. And it is coming to Australian cinemas in November 2017.

This new family movie is from the studios who brought you ‘The Smurfs’, ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’, ‘Miracles from Heaven’ and ‘Soul Surfer’.

It Takes Many Tails to Tell the Greatest Story Ever

‘The Star’ tells the journey of a small but brave donkey named Bo, who yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams.

On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations.