Parody Video by Church Boys Makes it to National TV

By: Clare Bruce

A tongue-in-cheek music video sending up the Backstreet Boys, created by a team from a Sydney Church, has made it onto national TV.

The video, titled Wash Up, Put That Away – a parody of the Backstreet Boys’ song I Want it That Way – caught the attention of Channel Seven’s Sunrise producers. On Thursday morning, the show’s hosts David Koch and Samantha Armytage interviewed video’s young stars in a live cross.

The “five young gentlemen from North West Sydney” – as Sam Armytage introduced them – are Sam Martin, Daniel Knight, Jonathan Potter, Sam Begg and Tim Cornell. All five serve in the church as musicians, youth leaders and children’s workers; three of them are too young to have even heard of the Backstreet Boys before they made the video.