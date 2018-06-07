Latest Online Kid’s Game Roblox Creates Concern For Parents

By: Katrina Roe

If you have a kid who’s into online games, it can be tough to stay across what they’re up to. Just when you’ve got your head around the latest cool thing, they’re on to something else.

Well, the latest thing is Roblox – an immersive 3D world in which players interact with other players online. 30 million players have signed up. But there are some concerns about the game’s safety for kids. Adolescent psychologist Collett Smart is warning parents that the game has grown in popularity.

“It’s really similar in appearance to Minecraft, so that’s why it flies under the radar with parents. You can be really creative. It’s really fun. There are some games that are G, and PG-rated,” Collett explains.

Players choose their own Avatar and create their identity. They can build a world that other people can visit or can choose to explore other worlds. They can choose role play games, explore mazes or tackle obstacle courses.