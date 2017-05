Koko rose to fame as a gorilla who has learned a significant number of hand signs, reportedly over 1,000 different kinds. Using her sign language, Koko asked for a pet cat for Christmas many years back and was distraught when it escaped from the cage and was hit by a car and killed.

On her 44th birthday, Koko’s caretakers knew just what to get her…. kittens! Watch the lovely maternal exchange with the kittens whom Koko has named “Miss Grey” and “Miss Black”.