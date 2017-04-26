Home Trending Baby Kaden Wakes Up Throwing Hands in the Air
Baby Kaden Wakes Up Throwing Hands in the Air

Baby Kaden has gone viral after his parents edited a video of him throwing his hand ups to music every morning he’s unswaddled. This cute little guy loves a good stretch… an athlete in the making!

Kaden’s parents have reassured concerned viewers that Kaden is comfortable and that swaddling helps Kaden to sleep better as he has a strong startle reflex called Moro Reflex that causes him to jolt in the night and wake up.

The original video has had just under 2 million views but let’s be honest, 50% of those were me hitting the replay button. C’mon, make it 49% and watch this video a few times 😉

