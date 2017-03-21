Home Trending Hipster Makeover Changes More Than a Homeless Man’s Look, it Changes His Life
Hipster Makeover Changes More Than a Homeless Man's Look, it Changes His Life

Hipster Makeover Changes More Than a Homeless Man’s Look, it Changes His Life
Hipster Makeover Changes More Than a Homeless Man’s Look, it Changes His Life

Turning to God, Not My Idols

Dating Your Mate: Overcoming the Challenges

The Poor Give More

Emotional Response From Boy Who Sees Colour For the First Time

How to be a Good Husband and Father

Former electrician, Jose Antonio spends his days helping car drivers find spaces and attending their cars to earn just enough money for food each day. Since a bout of depression led him to homelessness, Jose has been struggling to find a better job to support himself until a makeover gave him not only a new look, but a new hope.

The owner of an upmarket Spanish hair salon in the area who knew Jose from his car parking job offered to transform the man with a colour and cut. Watch as Jose’s appearance changes from disheveled and unruly to clean cut and smart, and the joy that follows when he catches the first glimpse of his reflection.

“My God, this is incredible,” gasped Jose, “is this me? I’m so different, no-one’s going to recognise me unless I tell them who I am.”

A woman who saw the video of the transformation said, “I became so emotional when I saw his smile. God wants to change his life just like he does his appearance.”

“It wasn’t just a change of look. It changed my life. What I want now is a proper job.”

