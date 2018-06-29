Home Trending Fortnite Needs to Be More Addictive
Trending
0

Fortnite Needs to Be More Addictive

Fortnite Needs to Be More Addictive
0
0
fortnite-2
now viewing

Fortnite Needs to Be More Addictive

finding faith-2
now playing

God Was There in My Darkest Days: Human Nature’s Andrew Tierney on ‘Finding Faith’

person-2
now playing

People Not Like You

#metoo-2
now playing

How to Prevent Your Child Becoming a #metoo (and Prevent Your Child from Creating One)

THE HEART OF MAN-2
now playing

The Heart Of Man Movie Review

vegetable curry-2
now playing

Vegetable Curry

medical check-2
now playing

Making Self-Care Work: 10 Things You Can Do Right Now

BourdainStory
now playing

Spade, Bourdain Again and Again

mistake-2
now playing

What "Not" To Do When You Stuff Up

making friends-2
now playing

Making Friends in Seven Seconds or Less

simon smart-2
now playing

Facing the Worst Moments in Christianity: Sweeping New Film in Cinemas Now

By: Sam Chan

The Fortnite dance is a legit cultural phenom. Just google it. Even the Houston Astros’ celebratory dance is a Fortnite Dance. My favourite is where professional dancers try to mimic the Fortnite dances.

We’re being swept up in the craze that is Fortnite. Millions and millions of teenagers, adults, and celebrities, are happily hooked to this online video game.

You and 99 other players jump out of a flying bus to parachute onto a candy-coloured island. From then on, it’s a cross between Minecraft and Hunger Games. You scavenge for weapons, build defences, and conquer your opponents. A fight to the death. Last one standing wins.

Only a few months ago, Drake, Travis Scott, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Ninja live streamed their game on Twitch, making “video game history”, with a record 638,000 simultaneous views and 20 million subsequent views.

It’s easy to see how you can get addicted to Fortnite. The game produces regular adrenaline hits each time your life is in danger – which, let’s face it, is over and over again. And there are regular dopamine hits each time you survive and move on. And every time you die, you feel like, with a bit more luck, you would’ve survived. And so you keep coming back.

As a result, alarmist headlines all over the world scream, “Fortnite Addiction.” Parents are having to re-negotiate screen time with their teenage children.

But it’s hard to see how Fortnite won’t go the way of other fads – Pokémon GO, Rubik’s Cubes, and Tickle Me Elmo.

That’s because humans, when faced with new situations, will have an initial surge in pleasure. A new girlfriend. A bonus. A new car. But, according to Jonathan Haidt, in The Happiness Hypothesis, we quickly recalibrate.

We become numb to the stimulus.

That means we will inevitably also adjust to the thrills of Fortnite. The adrenaline and dopamine hits will deliver ever-diminishing returns. And so we play it more and more, only to get sick of it more and more.

The Fortnite Dance will go the way of the Macarena.

Already, forums are predicting the demise of Fortnite.

This is the melancholy of human existence. We constantly crave something new. But the new quickly becomes old. Forcing us to keep looking for the next new thing. But also to heartlessly throw away what was once precious to us.

When Jesus came, singing and dancing, he also promised us something new. New wine. A New Creation. A new covenant.

But why won’t we get sick of Jesus like everything else? Because it’s more that he found us, than we found him. And Jesus promises to never get sick of us.

Jesus will be our Fortnite dance buddy, no matter how old it gets.

Mark 2:22

2 Corinthians 5:17

Luke 22:20

John 15:15-16

Article supplied with thanks to Espresso Theology.

About the Author: Sam is a theologian, preacher, author, evangelist, ethicist, cultural analyst and medical doctor.

Related posts:

  1. Over 3.5 Million People Have Seen This Bird Caught on Camera Floating
  2. Baby Kaden Wakes Up Throwing Hands in the Air
  3. The Five Second Rule – Truth or Myth?
  4. “Jesus Back From the Dead? April Fools!”
tags:
Related Posts
floaty-bird-floating

Over 3.5 Million People Have Seen This Bird Caught on Camera Floating

Digital Team 0
feature-kpthebaby

Baby Kaden Wakes Up Throwing Hands in the Air

Rachel 0
five second rule-2

The Five Second Rule – Truth or Myth?

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video