Epic Solo Duet Of ‘The Prayer’

A “solo duet” sounds like an oxymoron but that’s exactly what Marcelito Pomoy can perform in this spine-tingling rendition of The Prayer by singing both the female and male parts in perfect synergy!

Marcelito is one of the few musicians in the world who is able to sing both tenor and soprano pieces, so he is able to showcase his unique gift with a song such as The Prayer which combines both.

In 2011, Marcelito won Pilipinas Got Talent with this exact song! If you close your eyes, you’d honestly think you were listening to a duo, not just one very talented man!