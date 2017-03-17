Emotional Response From Boy Who Sees Colour For the First Time

Colour in all its vibrancy and variations brings life to the world and shapes the atmosphere it inhabits. What would it be like if there were colours we couldn’t see but everyone else could, what would we be missing?

For 10 years of his life, this was Cayson Irlbeck’s reality. Cayson was born without the ability to distinguish blue from purple and red from green, a thoughtless pleasure that most of us take for granted every day of our lives.

That all changed when Cayson received a pair of Enchroma glasses – specially manufactured glasses that enhance colour perception by separating light into its primary spectral components before they reach the eye.

Watch the emotional moment between Cayson and his dad when they realise the glasses work.