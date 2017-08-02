dad-builds-baby-walker-out-of-piping

A dad’s ingenious self-made baby walker is sending the internet in fits of laughter when he chose to improvise rather than buying the walker his wife asked him to get.

Complete with extendable windmill and snack bucket, Mark built the walker out of piping much to the disbelief and amusement of his wife.

In the video Mark jokingly says, “I gave up my job today just to make these full time and sell them”.

Although he didn’t quite go as far as resigning, the viral video got plenty of comments from people personally messaging him for one, so much so that he even put up a listing on eBay.

Would you buy one?