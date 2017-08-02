Home Trending Dad Builds Baby Walker Out of Piping
Trending
0

Dad Builds Baby Walker Out of Piping

Dad Builds Baby Walker Out of Piping
0
0
dad-builds-baby-walker-out-of-piping
now viewing

Dad Builds Baby Walker Out of Piping

conveying-gods-love-through-discipline
now playing

Conveying God’s Love Through Discipline

conflict-is-inevitable
now playing

Conflict is inevitable: 10 steps to doing it right

good-kid
now playing

What does a “good kid” look like?

Turn-your-t-shirt-into-a-tote-bag
now playing

Turn Your T-Shirt into a Tote Bag

tired-of-people
now playing

Remember This When You’re Tired of People

taking-off-the-mask
now playing

Taking Off The Mask

5-ways-to-reuse-plastic-cups-for-the-kids
now playing

5 Ways to Reuse Plastic Cups for the Kids!

floaty-bird-floating
now playing

Over 3.5 Million People Have Seen This Bird Caught on Camera Floating

singled-out-how-to-flourish-in-every-season-of-life
now playing

Singled Out: How to Flourish in Every Season of Life

chocolate_cookies
now playing

Chocolate Cookies Recipe

A dad’s ingenious self-made baby walker is sending the internet in fits of laughter when he chose to improvise rather than buying the walker his wife asked him to get.

Complete with extendable windmill and snack bucket, Mark built the walker out of piping much to the disbelief and amusement of his wife.

In the video Mark jokingly says, “I gave up my job today just to make these full time and sell them”.

Although he didn’t quite go as far as resigning, the viral video got plenty of comments from people personally messaging him for one, so much so that he even put up a listing on eBay.

Would you buy one?

Related posts:

  1. The BBC News Interview Which Has Been Going Viral
  2. Maths Professor’s Epic Elaborate Prank
  3. Baby Kaden Wakes Up Throwing Hands in the Air
  4. Abandoned Baby Elephant Befriends Dog
tags:
Related Posts
BBC-Robert-Kelly-Interview

The BBC News Interview Which Has Been Going Viral

Rachel 0
feature-professor-prank

Maths Professor’s Epic Elaborate Prank

Rachel 0
feature-kpthebaby

Baby Kaden Wakes Up Throwing Hands in the Air

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video