Brave, Funny, Naughty Maritime Cats

By: Anne Rinaudo

While the many extraordinary exploits of the seafarers who mapped the world have been well documented, those of their cats have not. Cats have been indispensable pest controllers, shipmates, and mascots for sailors for thousands of years.

In a new book, Seafurrers, Bart the seafaring feline provides us with a cat’s-eye view of maritime history – starting in the Fertile Crescent and Nile Valley and ultimately hopping aboard the ships that set sail for the New World. Drawing on letters, journals, newspaper reports, photographs, and more, Bart acts as both curator and commentator. He is very forthright and opinionated and even has his own very funny and informative blog he describes as being “…for history lovers, cat lovers and trivia quiz aficionados”.

Cats are beloved mascots

With the help of human author Philippa Sandall, Bart the cat has documented 40 tales of cats at sea. The stories include one about Captain Cook (who as 18th century European explorer tended to) “gave” a Pacific island a bunch of rats and the locals thought it only fair to to steal some ships cats. The ship cat is often an important morale booster and much loved mascot as the photos below testify.