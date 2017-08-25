5 of The Best ‘Movie Dads’ Moments

Author: Movies Change People

Dads – got to love them! And with Father’s Day coming up, the team from Movies Change People are highlighting some of their favourite “movie dads”.

These dads have had us in stitches, made us cry, and taught us some valuable lessons about fatherhood.

1. Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire

In scenes that made us laugh out loud, we see the power of a father’s love and desire to be in his kids’ lives.

2. Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happiness

An imperfect dad is willing to learn from his mistakes to instil in his son the courage to pursue his dreams.