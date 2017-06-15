Home Trending 9-year-old blows America’s Got Talent judges away
Trending
0

9-year-old blows America’s Got Talent judges away

9-year-old blows America’s Got Talent judges away
0
0
feature-angelica-hale
now viewing

9-year-old blows America’s Got Talent judges away

feature-FOTF-parenting-teens
now playing

Parenting Your Teen When Times are Tough

feature-god-behind-bars
now playing

Discovering God's Grace Behind Bars

feature-unimpressed-dog-flute
now playing

Dog Hilariously Complains When Girl Plays Flute

feature-mother-of-the-year
now playing

From Teenage Mum to Mother of the Year

feature-happy-life
now playing

Are you happy with the life God has given you?

feature-4-ways-kindness-marriage
now playing

4 ways kindness makes a difference in your marriage

feature-make-cleaning-fun
now playing

5 Kid Tips For Making Cleaning Fun

feature-helen-parker
now playing

Facing A Crisis Pregnancy

feature-giving-reward
now playing

Will you get a reward for your giving?

Be the spark appeal
now playing

BE THE SPARK APPEAL

America’s Got Talent has brought many a young child’s talents to the spotlight, but this year the judges and crowd were stunned by the unassuming Angelica Hale who stepped out onto the platform.

From her opening notes, Angelica had the goosebumps out to party and the crowd cheering in awe at the powerful voice that emerged from this sweet 9-year old’s lungs who claimed she wanted to become the next Whitney Houston.

Angelica’s difficult and life-threatening medical past gives her performance an even more special edge when you watch it and the proud tears of her parents in the wings.

Trying listening to her effortless notes without tearing up!

Related posts:

  1. Worship Leader Wins The Voice U.S.
  2. Best Video of Bride Surprising Groom as a T-Rex
  3. Baby Kaden Wakes Up Throwing Hands in the Air
  4. 101-Year-Old Granny Still Got All The Dance Moves!
tags:
Related Posts
feature-the-voice

Worship Leader Wins The Voice U.S.

Rachel 0
feature-t-rex-bride

Best Video of Bride Surprising Groom as a T-Rex

Rachel 0
feature-kpthebaby

Baby Kaden Wakes Up Throwing Hands in the Air

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video