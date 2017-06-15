9-year-old blows America’s Got Talent judges away

America’s Got Talent has brought many a young child’s talents to the spotlight, but this year the judges and crowd were stunned by the unassuming Angelica Hale who stepped out onto the platform.

From her opening notes, Angelica had the goosebumps out to party and the crowd cheering in awe at the powerful voice that emerged from this sweet 9-year old’s lungs who claimed she wanted to become the next Whitney Houston.

Angelica’s difficult and life-threatening medical past gives her performance an even more special edge when you watch it and the proud tears of her parents in the wings.

Trying listening to her effortless notes without tearing up!