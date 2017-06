If you said “I’m going to my child’s kindy graduation”, scenes of polite clapping, parents fanning themselves with the program and heavy eyes enter my mind.

But four year old Sophia was having none of that. Taking to centre stage Sophia went all out with grand gestures and passionate lip syncing to what was supposed to be “a mellow rendition of Moana’s How Far I’ll Go”. So much for that.

Do you have a little stage star at home?