Home Trending Over 3.5 Million People Have Seen This Bird Caught on Camera Floating
Trending
0

Over 3.5 Million People Have Seen This Bird Caught on Camera Floating

Over 3.5 Million People Have Seen This Bird Caught on Camera Floating
0
0
floaty-bird-floating
now viewing

Over 3.5 Million People Have Seen This Bird Caught on Camera Floating

singled-out-how-to-flourish-in-every-season-of-life
now playing

Singled Out: How to Flourish in Every Season of Life

chocolate_cookies
now playing

Chocolate Cookies Recipe

encouragement-for-remarried-couples
now playing

Encouragement for Remarried Couples

frozen-yogurt-bark
now playing

Easy Dessert Recipe: Frozen Yogurt Bark!

helping-prevent-suicide
now playing

Helping Prevent Suicide

tuna-salad-recipe
now playing

Tuna Salad Recipe

practical-help-when-you’re-overwhelmed-2
now playing

Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed Part 2

Navigating-Middle-School-Years
now playing

Navigating the Middle School Years

raw_pecan_pie_slice1-2
now playing

Raw Pecan Slice Recipe

create-harmony-home-teenagers
now playing

How to create a harmonious home with teenagers

A week ago, an 11 second video titled “Floaty Bird Floating” emerged online of a bird appearing to fly in front of a CCTV camera and sort of just… float. The video has since racked up over 3.5 million views on Youtube alone – but most of the views are probably from people hitting replay over and over to see if this phenomenon is for real!

What’s actually happening, the uploader explained, is that the capture frame rate matches the flap speed of the bird, giving us the illusion that Floaty Bird is, well, floating.

See for yourself.

Related posts:

  1. Baby Kaden Wakes Up Throwing Hands in the Air
  2. 101-Year-Old Granny Still Got All The Dance Moves!
  3. Five Things I Know about People
  4. BBC Has Interviewed Professor Kelly Again, And This Time The Door’s Wide Open
tags:
Related Posts
feature-kpthebaby

Baby Kaden Wakes Up Throwing Hands in the Air

Rachel 0
feature-dancing-granny

101-Year-Old Granny Still Got All The Dance Moves!

Rachel 0
feature-fotf-people

Five Things I Know about People

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video