Minerva Boran may be 101 but she can groove and move with more energy than some teenagers! Check out her lively twirls, jazz hands and hip shaking as she dances up a storm to Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shows” in the retirement home – all with a cheeky smile.

Long before Boran’s dancing ever went viral and made the internet smile, she has been entertaining her fellow residents who get to see her moves at least twice a week.