Nick Vujicic Shares The True Meaning Of Easter

Nick Vujicic Shares The True Meaning Of Easter
Easter eggs have been selling in supermarkets since January, so now that Easter is only just a few days away it’s time to remind people of the truth behind the celebration.

Australian evangelist Nick Vujicic, who inspires people world-wide living for Christ without arms or legs, took to Facebook over the weekend to remind people not to forget the eternal life saving sacrifice Jesus made for us on the cross.

“With Easter soon approaching, I want to take the next week to focus on the relentless, comforting love provided to us by Christ Jesus. Many people associate Easter with bunnies and eggs, but I want to take the next week to focus on the sacrifice Christ made for US,” Vujicic wrote on Facebook.

“Despite our messy, sinful, human-ness, Jesus sacrificed Himself as an act of real love, so that we may be made whole. I can’t wait to go on this journey of experiencing the love of God together.”

Nick cited Mark 8:31 in the Bible, which reads:

“He then began to teach them that the Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law, and that He must be killed and after three days rise again.”

