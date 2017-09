Board Nominations 2017



Gippsland Christian Broadcasters has upcoming vacancies on their board of management.

We need people to serve on this vital area of governance.

We are looking for people who can act reasonably, with honesty and in good faith.

If you believe this is for you please call the Life FM office during business hours on 5143 0355 or download a nomination forms here (Part1 Part 2).

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday the 13th of October.