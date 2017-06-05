Home Station News BE THE SPARK APPEAL
Station News
0

BE THE SPARK APPEAL

BE THE SPARK APPEAL
0
0
Be the spark appeal
now viewing

BE THE SPARK APPEAL

feature-how-to-speak-aussie-pt2
now playing

How to Speak Aussie Pt 2: Shorten Names

feature-teens
now playing

How to give your teens advice they’ll listen to

feature-kids-find-their-thing
now playing

How to Help Kids Find Their Thing

feature-FOTF
now playing

Impacting the Culture by Walking with Jesus

feature-FOTF
now playing

From Drug Addict to Serving With The Salvos

feature-professor-prank
now playing

Maths Professor's Epic Elaborate Prank

feature-thai-kitchen
now playing

The Story Behind Duncan's Thai Kitchen

feature-the-voice
now playing

Worship Leader Wins The Voice U.S.

ian-keefe-218129
now playing

Is He Lord of Your Money Too?

feature-adults-acting-like-toddlers
now playing

If adults pretended to act like toddlers

Be the spark appeal

June is our End-of-Financial-Year ‘Be the Spark’ Appeal.

 

          Your gift today will help to reach the $50,000 target and ignite hope across Gippsland!

 

Reaching this goal by 30 June is vital to keeping 1039 Life FM on the air so we can continue igniting sparks of hope this year.

 

And hope is certainly needed!  One listener from Briagolong recently shared with us:

 

I don’t feel alone as I have LifeFM.  I don’t know what I would do without [it].

 

I’m sure you’ve had times when a spark of hope helped you in a dark situation… when an answer to prayer, a positive word or a Bible verse shone through at just the right moment.

 

That’s what you help bring to thousands of other listeners, through your support of Life FM – sparks of hope!

 

And it’s amazing what a spark can do.  It only takes a spark to start something new and powerful.

 

For many of us, the moment of our salvation happened when a tiny spark in our hearts prompted us to call out to God.  And just a spark of inspiration leads people to do incredible things.

 

God has a way of making small things glorious.  That’s why I hope you’ll give whatever you can – whether it’s a small gift or a large gift – because whatever you give can ignite hope!

 

As you may know, there are certain requirements we must adhere to as a community radio station.  For example, we have to prove we have the financial support of our community, and we can only use sponsorship advertising for five minutes each hour (which isn’t enough to sustain the station).

 

Each day it takes a $503 investment to bring hope to people in the Gippsland community.  This means your donation is truly precious to keeping 1039 Life FM alive and to reaching the $50,000 goal to keep us on air.

 

You can donate today online (click on the Donate button), phone the office on 5143 0355 or post a cheque to Life FM Gippsland, PO Box 1378 Sale, Vic 3853.

 

Through your gift, you will be igniting sparks of hope to impact lives like these listeners…

 

To be able to listen to a radio station that is positive and life-building and filled with pointers to our wonderful Saviour… is exciting and encouraging. – Anonymous email.

 

I love your radio, it’s fantastic especially the new things… very good.  – Listener from Churchill.

 

Your gift today is vital to continue igniting sparks of hope to lives like these.  So, please give generously to help meet this vital $50,000 goal by 30 June!

 

 

Randell Green

Acting Station Manager

Life FM Gippsland

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Life FM Annual General Report
  2. Hipster Makeover Changes More Than a Homeless Man’s Look, it Changes His Life
tags:
Related Posts
agm-feature

Life FM Annual General Report

Digital Team 0
Trending-Homeless-Makeover

Hipster Makeover Changes More Than a Homeless Man’s Look, it Changes His Life

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video