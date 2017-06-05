June is our End-of-Financial-Year ‘Be the Spark’ Appeal.

Your gift today will help to reach the $50,000 target and ignite hope across Gippsland !

Reaching this goal by 30 June is vital to keeping 1039 Life FM on the air so we can continue igniting sparks of hope this year.

And hope is certainly needed! One listener from Briagolong recently shared with us:

I don’t feel alone as I have LifeFM. I don’t know what I would do without [it].

I’m sure you’ve had times when a spark of hope helped you in a dark situation… when an answer to prayer, a positive word or a Bible verse shone through at just the right moment.

That’s what you help bring to thousands of other listeners, through your support of Life FM – sparks of hope!

And it’s amazing what a spark can do. It only takes a spark to start something new and powerful.

For many of us, the moment of our salvation happened when a tiny spark in our hearts prompted us to call out to God. And just a spark of inspiration leads people to do incredible things.

God has a way of making small things glorious. That’s why I hope you’ll give whatever you can – whether it’s a small gift or a large gift – because whatever you give can ignite hope !

As you may know, there are certain requirements we must adhere to as a community radio station. For example, we have to prove we have the financial support of our community, and we can only use sponsorship advertising for five minutes each hour (which isn’t enough to sustain the station).

Each day it takes a $503 investment to bring hope to people in the Gippsland community. This means your donation is truly precious to keeping 1039 Life FM alive and to reaching the $50,000 goal to keep us on air.

You can donate today online (click on the Donate button), phone the office on 5143 0355 or post a cheque to Life FM Gippsland, PO Box 1378 Sale, Vic 3853 .

Through your gift, you will be igniting sparks of hope to impact lives like these listeners…

To be able to listen to a radio station that is positive and life-building and filled with pointers to our wonderful Saviour… is exciting and encouraging. – Anonymous email.

I love your radio, it’s fantastic especially the new things… very good. – Listener from Churchill.

Your gift today is vital to continue igniting sparks of hope to lives like these. So, please give generously to help meet this vital $50,000 goal by 30 June!

Randell Green

Acting Station Manager

Life FM Gippsland