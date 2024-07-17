Standing Together Through Snuggle Season

By Susan Holt

“Snuggle season”. That’s what I call winter. It’s the time of year when the uggies are thrown on (and sometimes worn in public!), the blankets come out and all the winter woollies get first pick from the wardrobe.

Having been recently collaborating with Mission Australia, I’ve become very aware that I’m afforded the privilege of having winter as my favourite season as someone with a safe home.

Across Australia, 3000 people are expected to reach out to homeless services, such as Mission Australia, in the next hour. Around 122,000 people are experiencing homelessness, many of them Australia’s hidden homeless, on any given night.

Hearing these numbers can feel overwhelming. Mission Australia, however, are unswerving in their passion to serve the needs of these Australians, moving each one towards independence.

Mission Australia stand with individuals and families across the country to provide practical support, find suitable housing and target the main known causes of homelessness in a bid to prevent more people facing a night without a safe home.

As such, we are standing together with Mission Australia whose founding purpose is, “Inspired by Jesus Christ, Mission Australia exists to meet human need and to spread the knowledge of the love of God.”

Over the next couple of weeks, you’ll be given a chance to learn more about how you can make a difference and share your stories of how someone has stood with you through a difficult time, just as Mission Australia does with Australians in need.

Mission Australia believes homelessness can be ended in Australia. This instils great hope in me that one day, all Australians will be safe and warm throughout snuggle season.

To pray for the work of Mission Australia, click here.

Inspiring Stories of Standing Together

Across the country, nominations are being received for the Stand Together Day Awards. Inspired by the work of Mission Australia, this award is honouring those people who have stood alongside, supporting people facing their most challenging time.

To make your nomination, go to standtogetherday.com.au

