Working Together as a Team in Your Marriage

By: Focus On The Family

Many married couples are surprised when their relationship moves from the “honeymoon phase” into real life!

Working Together as a Team

Listen to how husbands and wives can develop a “WE” perspective, instead of a “ME” perspective. This podcast will help you work through obstacles in communication, and provide practical encouragement for your relationship.

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller talk with Dr Joshua Straub and his wife Christi about teamwork in marriage.