Working Together as a Team in Your Marriage
00
Many married couples are surprised when their relationship moves from the “honeymoon phase” into real life!
Working Together as a Team
Listen to how husbands and wives can develop a “WE” perspective, instead of a “ME” perspective. This podcast will help you work through obstacles in communication, and provide practical encouragement for your relationship.
Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller talk with Dr Joshua Straub and his wife Christi about teamwork in marriage.
Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.
About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.