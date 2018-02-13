By: Focus On The Family

In society today, do we send unintentional messages to single people that they are somehow inferior? Are there ways that communities – and churches in particular – can be more inclusive and supportive of singles?

While the world celebrates, Valentine’s Day can bring up pain for those in stages of waiting or singleness.

Hear a discussion with Kimberly Smith – author of the book, “What We Cannot Be Alone – Understanding Singleness in God’s Family”, as she hares about the need to increase awareness about the single stage of life to better understand and support those around us.

Part 1

Listen: Focus CEO Brett Ryan in conversation with Kimberley Smith