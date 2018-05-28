The Prison of Offence

By: Sabrina Peters

Have you ever been hurt? Like someone you really loved let you down and broke your trust? Maybe your best friend called you names behind your back? Or your mum made you feel like you weren’t good enough?

Maybe your dad abandoned you, or your boyfriend broke up with you when he pledged his undying love. Maybe it’s worse like adultery, assault, or abuse? Firstly, I’m so sorry and my heart goes out to you. I wish I could give you a big warm hug. Secondly, every person on the planet can relate to at least one.

The truth this: Hurt is inevitable, but offence is optional.

As long as there’s breath in your lungs I can guarantee you one thing: people will hurt you (and you’ll probably hurt others too, I know I have), but what we do in the aftermath of those experiences creates an opportunity to demonstrate humility and forgiveness, or become trapped in our own prison of offence.

I distinctly remember having this theory tested when I was 19. “Sabrina, the police are here to see you,” shouted my little sister as she ran up the stairs. “Aw yea sure they are”, I retorted sarcastically rolling my eyes. My mothers voice echoed from below. “Sabrina come down stairs the police are here, now please”. I paused, then peeked my head down to see. To my utter disbelief there were three detectives hovering in the hallway. My heart jumped into my throat. My mind frantically conjured all the possible reasons why the police would want to see me? Had I accidentally hit someone while I was driving? Did someone plant drugs in my room? OMG I stole a lip gloss from Kmart when I was 14, had the law finally caught up to me. Honestly, those were the thoughts running through my head (I was a straight A student who’d never even been drunk). I finally dragged myself down the stairs. “Hi, I’m Sabrina”, I spurted out nervously, “what can I do for you”? “We would like a word with you if we can Miss Waru. Do you want your mum to be present? You’re over 18 so you can do it on your own,” replied one of the detectives. After a few seconds of shock I replied, “No no it’s ok, by myself is fine”. They escorted me into my dad’s office and shut the door.