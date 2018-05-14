Staying Together When Tragedy Strikes Your Marriage
Katherine nearly died, but Jay remained by her side during the next two years of recovery.
Hear the dramatic story of a young couple who survived a stroke, kept their marriage strong, and now offer hope to others! A great message about God’s abiding grace.
Listen: Katherine and Jay share their difficult and inspiring story of getting through this tragedy with Jim Daly and John Fuller.
Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.
