Staying Together When Tragedy Strikes Your Marriage

By: Focus On The Family

Katherine nearly died, but Jay remained by her side during the next two years of recovery. 

Hear the dramatic story of a young couple who survived a stroke, kept their marriage strong, and now offer hope to others! A great message about God’s abiding grace.

Listen: Katherine and Jay share their difficult and inspiring story of getting through this tragedy with Jim Daly and John Fuller.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

tags:
