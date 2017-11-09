Home Relationships Respect: A Marriage Essential
Respect: A Marriage Essential

By: Focus On The Family

Why is it that sometimes, two ‘good-willed’ people just can’t get along?

Tune in for a roadmap to a happier marriage.

Part 1 of Respect: A Marriage Essential

Dr. Emerson Eggerichs explains that most married couples have communication styles that work against their relationship, resulting in frustration and despair.

Listen: Former pastor and author of the book Love and Respect, Dr. Emerson Eggerichs.

Part 2 of Respect: A Marriage Essential

Have you ever felt disappointed about how an argument with your spouse ended? Dr. Emerson Eggerichs will explain how both men and women can end a disagreement gracefully, and find common ground. Help and hope for marriages.

Listen: Former pastor and author of the book Love and Respect, Dr. Emerson Eggerichs.

Podcasts supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Organisation: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

