Relationships
Overcoming the Obstacles of Infidelity

Overcoming the Obstacles of Infidelity
Overcoming the Obstacles of Infidelity

By: Focus On The Family

How does your marriage survive after your spouse admits to having an affair? 

Listen to this two part podcast as one couple share their devastating story, and how God intervened to rescue their hearts and their relationship.

Part 1

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with Dr Bob and Audrey Meisner, the founders of Love Married Life

Part 2

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

