Home Relationships Making Friends, Loneliness and the Bromance
Relationships
0

Making Friends, Loneliness and the Bromance

Making Friends, Loneliness and the Bromance
0
0
relationships
now viewing

Making Friends, Loneliness and the Bromance

organising-bathroom
now playing

Easy Tips for Organising the Kids Bathroom

empty-nest
now playing

Your New Roles with an Empty Nest

rockytolerance
now playing

A Human Right or a Privilege?

pregnancy-social-media
now playing

The Mummy-Bod Blues: How Social Media Can Drag Pregnant Women Down, and 3 Tips to Prevent It

parenting-teens
now playing

Practical Advice for Parenting Teens

resilience-creed
now playing

Truths to Hold When the Path Gets Tough: The Resilience Creed

same-sex-marriage-big-deal
now playing

Are You Wondering Why Same Sex Marriage Is Such a Big Deal?

choc-chip-muesli
now playing

Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars

popcornmovies
now playing

6 Documentaries You Didn’t Know You Needed to Watch

finishing-strong
now playing

Finishing Strong [Podcast]

By: Duncan Robinson

Something unusual and funny happened a couple of weeks ago. I made a new friend. It’s not something I anticipated happening, but I headed to one of my kids birthdays and struck up a friendship with a new buddy.

I work with a team that’s almost a decade younger than me, and they were a little baffled that I wouldn’t just be making a new friend. I just don’t make new friends – I’ve already got a bunch of friends from church and life whom I don’t get to see a bunch so I have no idea how to add new friends into the mix. Also I’m late thirties, early forties, it’s not like we tend to make new friends easily.

Science seems to support the challenge

One in five Americans are lonely; in the UK studies have shown that loneliness is as bad as smoking 15 cigarettes a day! The Lifeline loneliness study showed that roughly 60% of Australian’s feel lonely. It might be anecdotal but I can relate. Between marriage, family and work I have very little time for anything else. With the growing responsibilities on the weekend, time to get out and meet people can be really challenging. Lifelong friends are experiencing it as well, and we end up hanging out with old friends a couple of times a year.

Life gets busy.

Science also supports the idea that it’s rare for a mid-thirties guy to make a friend. You have a significant drop off in new friendships at 30, and then hit rock bottom at 40. It doesn’t mean that you don’t have friends, but the reality is that most of your friendships are set, and between 30-40 you rarely add anyone new into the mix. In fact the same study showed the only reason you add friends after 40 is because of your kids’ friendship circle.

Case in point, my new bromance, Adam.

We met at a birthday party that my son was attending and hit it off. Friends are hard to cultivate and maintain. It requires investment and planning, also it requires sacrificing that precious little time you have in your schedule.

But it’s so valuable.

In an increasingly disconnected society where technology binds us in pseudo-community, we lack real relationships.

And it’s literally killing us.

The opposite might be koinonia, a Greek word for healthy community (fellowship). Cultivate those relationships and ensure you’re surrounded in community – healthy, interactive, face-to-face community. Social media isn’t the interaction that we need. You need to be around people, engaged and connected. The science of loneliness says it isn’t healthy for us. Robust, healthy community is.

If you read two passages on the subject of fellowship (2 Corinthians 4 and Ephesians 4). We get a sense we are sustained and encouraged. It is like we are energised. ‘Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day’ (2 Corinthians 4:16). Psalm 133 echoes the sentiment, “How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!”

If loneliness is killing us, fellowship brings healing and health. Deep, real relationships are an essential quality for humans. Yup, Jesus sits at the heart of that! You were created to have buddies – deep, invested buddies!

Article supplied with thanks to Duncan Robinson.

About the Author: Duncan Robinson is a radio host, pastor, husband and father of two.

Related posts:

  1. The Story Behind Duncan’s Thai Kitchen
  2. Just friends: A Model of Relationship for Singles
  3. Making the Most of the Second Half of Marriage
  4. Why being friends with your kids is a bad idea
tags:
Related Posts
feature-thai-kitchen

The Story Behind Duncan’s Thai Kitchen

Rachel 0
just-friends-relationship-for-singles

Just friends: A Model of Relationship for Singles

Digital Team 0
FOTF-Lasting-Marriage

Making the Most of the Second Half of Marriage

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video