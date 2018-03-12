Maintaining a Forgiving Spirit While Ministering to the Broken

By: Ted Cunningham

We are called to encourage one another and lift each other up. These days, it only takes a few minutes online to see a lot of hurting people and broken relationships. A quick scroll through our social media channels can be overwhelming and discouraging.

I heard one leader years ago say, “Hurt people hurt people.” Leaders have a unique opportunity to take the hit from hurting people and help them work through the pain. Leaders maintain many relationships and make many mistakes in the process. A genuine, heartfelt apology and a forgiving spirit can go a long way towards building thriving relationships. Frankly, the words “I’m sorry” may be the secret to longevity.

Years ago, Gary Smalley shared with me five ways to maintain a forgiving spirit while ministering to the broken. They impacted me profoundly. I hope they do the same for you.

Be tender

Make a decision to seek reconciliation in your stressed and strained relationships. How do you do that? Pay attention to your approach. If your words, tone, and body language place you on the offensive, this puts the other person in the position of playing defense. If you find yourself taking the wrong approach, then walk back out of the room and start again. An approach such as, “If you have a free moment I could really use your help on this” is far more tender and much more effective.