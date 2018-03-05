Loving Someone with Alzheimer’s

By: Focus On The Family

When someone’s brain is failing, the best thing you can do is love them! Dr. Gary Chapman describes how the five love languages can help people with dementia—and their caregivers—experience a powerful emotional connection.

Part 1

Listen: Jim Daly in conversation with Dr Gary Chapman and Lisa Anderson.

Part 2

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.