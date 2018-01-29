When a Loved One is Struggling With Addiction
00
All people have the potential to be mastered by a life-controlling problem and pulled into the downward spiral of an addiction.
In this podcast we discuss what can be done if someone you know may be struggling with an addiction. Our guest is Malcolm Smith, the founder of the Teen Challenge Rehabilitation Centre in Western Australia.
Listen: Focus CEO Brett Ryan in conversation with Malcolm Smith.
Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.
About the Organisation: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.