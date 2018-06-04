Jesus as a Blueprint for Thriving Relationships

By: Focus On The Family

When we take an honest look at the life of our Lord Jesus, what do we see? Do we see a detached, impersonal Messiah who opposed being seen with sinners and tax collectors?

The answer is obvious, but have you considered the emotional connection Jesus had with those He interacted with daily? Throughout the Gospels we see our Lord eating with those whom the world shunned. We see Him healing men and women whom society deemed unworthy of such compassion. What does this compassion mean for you as a leader? It means that you have the most compassionate example of leadership ever modeled. Here are three ways Jesus teaches us to be more compassionate leaders.

Jesus Sacrificed for Those He Served

Throughout the Gospels, we read of Jesus great love for His disciples. Not only them, but many others—like Mary, Martha, and Lazarus—as well (John 11:15). As leaders, you’re first among equals when it comes to those under your care. Whether you’re running a church or business, Jesus’ example of loving those whom He served can be a powerful example.

As you seek better ways to love, from the brother or sister serving by your side all the way down to the children, it’s vital that you take time to cultivate those relationships with those serving alongside you. By daily giving your time to creating meaningful relationships you’ll build stronger, more engaged families who will be interested in helping on a deeper level.