The Infinite Power of Showing Up

By: Elaine Fraser

A deep sense of love and belonging is an irreducible need of all people. We are biologically, cognitively, physically, and spiritually wired to love, to be loved, and to belong. When those needs are not met, we don’t function as we were meant to. We break. We fall apart. We numb. We ache. We hurt others. We get sick. – Brené Brown

It was my birthday and I had planned to party. It wasn’t a regular party, it was in Skid Row LA. Skid Row is an area where the homeless and hopeless live on the streets. In one of the wealthiest and creative cities of the world, this is a ghetto. A place where LA dreams come to die. A place I wouldn’t venture into normally, but, on that day, our friend Justin from Red Eye had organised a pamper party for the women.

There was music, makeup, and miracles. One woman swivelled her hips to the music and danced alongside me. We got chatting. She’s been in rehab for a year, she’s the same age as me, and we would never have met if it wasn’t for this Mother’s Day celebration.

‘I’ve been on drugs my whole life, but I think this might be the time I finally get out of the life.’ Hope danced in her eyes and tears danced in mine.