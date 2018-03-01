Home Relationships Healthy Manhood in Marriage
Healthy Manhood in Marriage

By: Focus On The Family

Jim Daly wants to remind husbands what healthy masculinity is all about — serving and sacrificing for your wife, avoiding passivity, and pursuing purity in your thought-life! Challenging men to godly manhood.

Listen: Focus on the Family vice president of Marriage and Family Formation, Greg Smalley in conversation with Jim Daly. 

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.



