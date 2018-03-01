Healthy Manhood in Marriage

By: Focus On The Family

Jim Daly wants to remind husbands what healthy masculinity is all about — serving and sacrificing for your wife, avoiding passivity, and pursuing purity in your thought-life! Challenging men to godly manhood.

Listen: Focus on the Family vice president of Marriage and Family Formation, Greg Smalley in conversation with Jim Daly.

