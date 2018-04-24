Happily Ever After is a Choice

By: Sabrina Peters

A happy marriage requires grace, forgiveness and the constant pursuit of inner peace and contentment.

“Happily ever after” doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a CHOICE. Life is actually a series of continual choices. Some have small repercussions, invisible to the eye, while others are more defined and evident to those around us. Either way, every choice has a consequence, like a pebble in a pond. Each word has a ripple effect that builds others up or tears them down. Each action has an aftermath that draws us closer to our spouse, or creates a chasm that divides.

Ultimately we are ALL given the ability to CHOOSE. To choose our attitude, to choose our spouse, to choose happiness in life. Sadly, we often forget this truth and allow our emotions to dictate the climate of our lives. Well today I’d love to remind you (and me) that the ball is in your court and the state of your marriage is not up to fate; it’s what you make it, friend. What happens on the inside of you (in your heart, your thoughts and your emotions) has far more influence on the outcome of your life than circumstances ever will. So how can you foster marital satisfaction and contentment? These three simple principles are a good place to start.

Have an attitude of gratitude, a heart that forgives and a spirit that pursues joy at all times.

Appreciation in a relationship is absolutely vital in nurturing feelings of connectedness and intimacy. It seems like a no-brainer, but couples often forget to vocalise their appreciation. I know I have (many, many times). It’s not deliberate or out of spite. I simply forget that being thankful and expressing thankfulness are two very different things. There are times in my own marriage where my husband has done something nice, like taken the kids for a few hours while I got my hair done or put away a pile of laundry (without being asked) and I’d think to myself, “Oh, that’s nice, what a good guy”, but I wouldn’t articulate my thoughts, and expected him to read my mind. Well feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it. As much as I was grateful for his gesture, it didn’t create closeness and intimacy unless I verbalised my gratefulness.