God's Grace for Wild Women

God’s Grace for Wild Women
By: Focus On The Family

Do you know any “wild women”? You may not think so, but you’d be surprised.

She could be the girl next door, or your friend at church. She’s the one who can’t say “no” to temptation… even as a Christian. Author of ‘Girls Gone Wise’, Mary Kassian, says there hope for the wild woman in your life.

Part 1

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with  author of Girls Gone Wise, Mary Kassian.

Part 2

The Bible calls them “little foxes”… little things that slip through the cracks and cause major problems later on. We talk about how certain sexual behaviours can hurt you… even when they seem harmless at first. Learn to spot the warning signs and build a healthy perspective of sex.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

