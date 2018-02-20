God’s Grace for Wild Women

By: Focus On The Family

Do you know any “wild women”? You may not think so, but you’d be surprised.

She could be the girl next door, or your friend at church. She’s the one who can’t say “no” to temptation… even as a Christian. Author of ‘Girls Gone Wise’, Mary Kassian, says there hope for the wild woman in your life.

Part 1

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with author of Girls Gone Wise, Mary Kassian.