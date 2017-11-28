Giving Your Marriage a Second Chance

By: Focus On The Family

Have you ever thought about walking away from your marriage?

Listen to one woman’s dramatic story of leaving her husband to find “Mr. Right” — and finding God in the process! Discover how the Lord can bring you healing and reconciliation, even after the worst mistake in your life.

Juana Mikels wondered if her marriage was over. She had abandoned her husband, then met Jesus — and when she tried to reconcile, her husband wasn’t interested! Join us for this dramatic, rollercoaster story about waiting on God for a miracle.

Part 1

Listen: Focus president, Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with guest Juana Mikels.