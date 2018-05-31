Four Ways to Make Deeper Friendships

By: Sheridan Voysey

‘Who can you call in the middle of the night when everything has gone wrong?’ When I first heard this question some years ago it shook me to the core. How many of my friendships were that strong I could feel OK imposing on them at such an hour? I wasn’t sure. I knew then I needed to develop deeper friendships in my life.

A few weeks ago I was skyping my friend DJ when the topic of friendship came up again. DJ had just moved back to Australia from Aberdeen and was missing his Scottish friends. I was working from home alone and feeling the need for deeper connections. We started brainstorming what makes a great friendship and how we can find more of them. Some helpful tips emerged from that conversation:

1. Shared Interests

DJ and I agreed that most friendships start with a shared interest—whether it’s sport, music, a hobby, a cause, or something else. That’s how our friendship began. When DJ and I first met over a decade ago, we found we had a shared Christian faith, a shared love of books, and similar ideas on how to improve the world. We had enough in common to say ‘Me too!’ and enough differences to be stretched by each other.

CS Lewis puts this so well in The Four Loves: