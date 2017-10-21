Home Relationships Finishing Strong [Podcast]
Relationships
0

Finishing Strong [Podcast]

Finishing Strong [Podcast]
0
0
finishing-strong
now viewing

Finishing Strong [Podcast]

popcornmovies
now playing

6 Documentaries You Didn’t Know You Needed to Watch

free-speech
now playing

Charter Freedoms

pumpkin-hacks
now playing

3 Pumpkin Decoration Hacks (No Carving Needed)

great-expectations
now playing

Great Expectations

behind-the-scenes
now playing

Behind-The-Scenes People: Your Work is Indispensable

ssm-new-barbarism
now playing

Smooth Sailing Ahead...?

safe-family
now playing

Creating a Safe Family Where Your Children Can Thrive

live-your-dream
now playing

How to Live Your Dream

gnocchi_with_creamy_tomata_spinach_sauce
now playing

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Creamy Tomato & Spinach Sauce

live-out-beliefs
now playing

Can Equality Trump Freedom?

By: Focus On The Family

Stuart and Jill Briscoe are in their eighties, but that doesn’t keep them from pressing on and being productive. 

Maximising the Golden Years

In this two-part podcast series, Stuart and Jill Briscoe encourage you to maximise your golden years. They give advice on how to make eternal investments in your children, grandchildren and others, and how to serve others with the love of Christ.

Listen: Part 1 of Finishing Strong

Listen: Part 2 of Finishing Strong

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

Related posts:

  1. Why Waiting Until Marriage Matters
  2. Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage
  3. Married with kids: How to keep your relationship strong
  4. Loving and Leading Your Strong Woman
tags:
Related Posts
why-waiting-until-marriage-matters

Why Waiting Until Marriage Matters

Digital Team 0
communication

Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage

Digital Team 0
married-with-kids-how-to-keep-your-relationship-strong

Married with kids: How to keep your relationship strong

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video