Finishing Strong [Podcast]
Stuart and Jill Briscoe are in their eighties, but that doesn’t keep them from pressing on and being productive.
Maximising the Golden Years
In this two-part podcast series, Stuart and Jill Briscoe encourage you to maximise your golden years. They give advice on how to make eternal investments in your children, grandchildren and others, and how to serve others with the love of Christ.
Listen: Part 1 of Finishing Strong
Listen: Part 2 of Finishing Strong
Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.
About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.