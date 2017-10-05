Home Relationships Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage
Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage

Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage
Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage

By: Focus On The Family

You can learn better communication skills with your spouse!

Part 1

Dr. David Clark shares the typical communication styles of men and women, how men can be more intentional in initiating conversations, and how you can better navigate conflict.

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with psychologist, Dr David Clarke in part 1 of Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage

Part 2

If you want to increase the romance in your marriage, pucker up! Dr. David Clarke will share why kissing matters, and address some of the reasons why men and women struggle in their communication. You’ll also learn how to better navigate conflict and deal with issues of past pain.

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with Dr David Clarke about becoming a better communicator with your spouse in part 2 of Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage

Article supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia

Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

