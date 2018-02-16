Home Relationships Embracing an Imperfect Marriage
Embracing an Imperfect Marriage

By: Focus On The Family

Mark and Jill Savage open up about their own imperfect marriage — how they’ve tried to change each other, struggled with emotional intimacy, and needed counseling to work through their conflict.

How would you respond if your spouse said, “I’m leaving you?” Mark and Jill Savage experienced that heart-breaking situation, and there was only one thing Jill could do — pray. A powerful program about reconciliation and healing.

Part 1

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with guests Mark and Jill Savage.

Part 2

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with guests Mark and Jill Savage.

Podcasts supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Organisation: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

