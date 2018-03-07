By: Yvonne Griese

“What we do in life, echoes in eternity” – Gladiator. It’s one of the greatest and most profound movie quotes of all time.

It’s also true that what we do in life, echoes through generations and into their eternity.

As a young girl, I regaled my mother with questions, in a quest to figure out life. Mum wasn’t typical of her peers in the early 50’s. She was an educated woman, who refused to perpetuate the lies that children of that era were told about fairy tales and the expected role of women in society. She didn’t push an agenda, she simply answered my constant barrage of questions honestly.

The only time she was left speechless was after taking me to a mother/daughter talk at age 7, where we were shown giant photos of reproductive organs, sperms and eggs. As we walked home together, she worked up the courage to ask what I thought of it. ‘Well, it was good,’ I replied, ‘But there’s one bit I don’t understand…’ ‘Oh, what was that?’ She asked, nervously. ‘Well, how does that sperm get to the egg? Does it crawl across the floor?’