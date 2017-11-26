Domestic Violence: What Can Be Done About It?

By: Focus On The Family

A growing problem in society today is domestic violence.

This two part podcast offers insights and experience on what to do if you – or someone you know – is experiencing domestic violence, and how to break the cycle.

Part 1

Director of Croydon Hills Counselling Centre, Zoe Broomhead, shares her insights and experience regarding what to do if you – or someone you know – is in an abusive relationship and experiencing domestic violence.

