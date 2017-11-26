Domestic Violence: What Can Be Done About It?
A growing problem in society today is domestic violence.
This two part podcast offers insights and experience on what to do if you – or someone you know – is experiencing domestic violence, and how to break the cycle.
Part 1
Director of Croydon Hills Counselling Centre, Zoe Broomhead, shares her insights and experience regarding what to do if you – or someone you know – is in an abusive relationship and experiencing domestic violence.
Listen: John Fuller and Focus CEO Brett Ryan with Zoe Broomhead.
Part 2
Focus on the Family speaks with guests Zoe Broomhead – the director of Croydon Hills Counselling Centre, and David Ould who is the Rector of Glenquarie Anglican Church. David is part of a ministry that is helping to break the cycle of violence and seeks to bring about restoration.
Listen: John Fuller and Focus CEO Brett Ryan with Zoe Broomhead and David Ould.