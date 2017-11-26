Home Relationships Domestic Violence: What Can Be Done About It?
Relationships
0

Domestic Violence: What Can Be Done About It?

Domestic Violence: What Can Be Done About It?
0
0
domestic-violence
now viewing

Domestic Violence: What Can Be Done About It?

marriage-second-chance
now playing

Giving Your Marriage a Second Chance

jesus
now playing

Jesus Is Not Fluffy

eb-and-flow
now playing

Eb, Flow and the Pursuit of Balance

arthur-stace
now playing

The Fascinating Life of Mr Eternity

stressfreexmas
now playing

7 Tips to Help You Have a Stress-Free Christmas

mastery2
now playing

The 7 Tests of True Mastery

Silence
now playing

Silence

parliament-house
now playing

Imbalance: How Religion Has Less Protection than Other Human Rights

prayers
now playing

Is God Answering My Prayers?

choc-mint-slice
now playing

Raw Mint and Chocolate Squares

By: Focus On The Family

A growing problem in society today is domestic violence.

This two part podcast offers insights and experience on what to do if you – or someone you know – is experiencing domestic violence, and how to break the cycle.

Part 1

Director of Croydon Hills Counselling Centre, Zoe Broomhead, shares her insights and experience regarding what to do if you – or someone you know – is in an abusive relationship and experiencing domestic violence.

Listen: John Fuller and Focus CEO Brett Ryan with Zoe Broomhead. 

Part 2

Focus on the Family speaks with guests Zoe Broomhead – the director of Croydon Hills Counselling Centre, and David Ould who is the Rector of Glenquarie Anglican Church. David is part of a ministry that is helping to break the cycle of violence and seeks to bring about restoration.

Listen: John Fuller and Focus CEO Brett Ryan with Zoe Broomhead and David Ould.

Related posts:

  1. Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage
  2. A Prodigal Daughter Story
  3. Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed Part 2
  4. Finding Unexpected Blessings in Marriage
tags:
Related Posts
communication

Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage

Digital Team 0
a-prodigal-daughter-story

A Prodigal Daughter Story

Digital Team 0
practical-help-when-you’re-overwhelmed-2

Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed Part 2

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video