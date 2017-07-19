Home Relationships Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe
Relationships
0

Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe

Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe
0
0
curried-pumpkin-soup-recipe
now viewing

Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe

create-harmony-home-teenagers
now playing

How to create a harmonious home with teenagers

whats-killing-your-soul
now playing

What's Killing Your Soul?

practical-help-when-you’re-overwhelmed
now playing

Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed

simplifying-life-living-more-fully
now playing

Simplifying Life, Living More Fully

creamy-chicken-with-zesty-lime
now playing

Creamy Chicken with Zesty Lime

150,000-free-slices-pizza-homeless
now playing

Pizza shop has served over 150,000 free slices of pizza to homeless

Three-Ways-God-Speaks
now playing

3 Ways God Speaks

chicken_and_veg_bites
now playing

Party Finger Food Recipes

Mum-hacks-arts-crafts
now playing

Mum Hacks: Arts & Crafts

fotf-healing-from-depression
now playing

A Journey Of Healing From Depression

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:30

This creamy spiced up version of pumpkin soup, is so delicious! I think pumpkin soup has to be the most popular soup for families. Serve with a dollop of natural coconut yoghurt or dairy free sour cream and a sprinkling of fresh parsley.

Susan Joy

Ingredients

1 Tbsp coconut oil
1 leek, sliced with green top removed
2 tsp garlic, minced or finely chopped
3 Tbsp red curry paste, with no additives (Thai Gourmet is my favourite)
1 kg pumpkin, peeled and chopped
1 lge swede(s), peeled and diced
750ml chicken broth/stock, or vegetable broth
400ml can coconut milk
1 tsp pink Himalayan salt
Natural coconut yoghurt, or dairy free sour cream, to serve
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, to serve

Directions

Heat a large saucepan on medium heat. Add oil and sliced leek, cook for 2 minute. Add garlic and curry paste, cook stirring for 1 minute.

Add pumpkin, swede and broth/stock, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, cook covered for 15 – 20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Add coconut milk and salt. Bring back to a simmer for a further 5 minutes.

Add soup in batches to a blender and puree. This is a thick soup, if you would prefer a thinner consistency, adjust by adding extra broth.

Pour into bowls and serve with a dollop of natural coconut yoghurt and a sprinkling of parsley.

Susan Joy

Related posts:

  1. Mini Pizzas – Allergy Friendly
  2. Easy recipe for homemade hummus
  3. Balancing your Macronutrients and Sensible Snacking
  4. Creamy Chicken with Zesty Lime
tags:
Related Posts
feature-mini-pizza

Mini Pizzas – Allergy Friendly

Rachel 0
feature-easy-homemade-hummus

Easy recipe for homemade hummus

Digital Team 0
balancing-macronutrients-sensible-snacking

Balancing your Macronutrients and Sensible Snacking

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video