curried-pumpkin-soup-recipe

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:30

This creamy spiced up version of pumpkin soup, is so delicious! I think pumpkin soup has to be the most popular soup for families. Serve with a dollop of natural coconut yoghurt or dairy free sour cream and a sprinkling of fresh parsley.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp coconut oil

1 leek, sliced with green top removed

2 tsp garlic, minced or finely chopped

3 Tbsp red curry paste, with no additives (Thai Gourmet is my favourite)

1 kg pumpkin, peeled and chopped

1 lge swede(s), peeled and diced

750ml chicken broth/stock, or vegetable broth

400ml can coconut milk

1 tsp pink Himalayan salt

Natural coconut yoghurt, or dairy free sour cream, to serve

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, to serve

Directions

Heat a large saucepan on medium heat. Add oil and sliced leek, cook for 2 minute. Add garlic and curry paste, cook stirring for 1 minute.

Add pumpkin, swede and broth/stock, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, cook covered for 15 – 20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Add coconut milk and salt. Bring back to a simmer for a further 5 minutes.

Add soup in batches to a blender and puree. This is a thick soup, if you would prefer a thinner consistency, adjust by adding extra broth.

Pour into bowls and serve with a dollop of natural coconut yoghurt and a sprinkling of parsley.