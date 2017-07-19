Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe
Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.
Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:30
This creamy spiced up version of pumpkin soup, is so delicious! I think pumpkin soup has to be the most popular soup for families. Serve with a dollop of natural coconut yoghurt or dairy free sour cream and a sprinkling of fresh parsley.
Ingredients
1 Tbsp coconut oil
1 leek, sliced with green top removed
2 tsp garlic, minced or finely chopped
3 Tbsp red curry paste, with no additives (Thai Gourmet is my favourite)
1 kg pumpkin, peeled and chopped
1 lge swede(s), peeled and diced
750ml chicken broth/stock, or vegetable broth
400ml can coconut milk
1 tsp pink Himalayan salt
Natural coconut yoghurt, or dairy free sour cream, to serve
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, to serve
Directions
Heat a large saucepan on medium heat. Add oil and sliced leek, cook for 2 minute. Add garlic and curry paste, cook stirring for 1 minute.
Add pumpkin, swede and broth/stock, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, cook covered for 15 – 20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
Add coconut milk and salt. Bring back to a simmer for a further 5 minutes.
Add soup in batches to a blender and puree. This is a thick soup, if you would prefer a thinner consistency, adjust by adding extra broth.
Pour into bowls and serve with a dollop of natural coconut yoghurt and a sprinkling of parsley.