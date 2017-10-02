Home Relationships Changing Your Relationships through the Power of Kindness
Relationships
0

Changing Your Relationships through the Power of Kindness

Changing Your Relationships through the Power of Kindness
0
0
kindness
now viewing

Changing Your Relationships through the Power of Kindness

trusting-god
now playing

Trusting God Through the Valleys

life-happens
now playing

Life Happens

marriage-survey
now playing

Marriage Survey: Time-Honoured Campaign Tactics on Both Sides

sleep-deprivation
now playing

Sleep Deprivation is Harming the Health of 7 in 10 Teens

my-birthday
now playing

It's My Birthday and I'll Cry If I Want To

peter-catt-ssm-yes-vote
now playing

Christian Group Launched to Argue the Same Sex Marriage ‘Yes’ Case

Know-it-all
now playing

5 Sure-Fire Ways to put Know-It-All Kids in Their Place

restoring-relationships
now playing

Restoring Relationships with Good Apologies

same-sex-marriage-canada
now playing

Same Sex Marriage Legislation: What we can Learn from Canada

mistakes
now playing

Do You Repeat the Same Mistakes as Others?

Just thirty days of kindness… you have no idea the difference it can make in a strained relationship.

Focus on the Family spoke with Shaunti Feldhahn on the simple power of being kind.

The Power of Kindness

Find out why kindness is the superpower of relationships, in marriage, parenting, and other interactions.

Listen: Jim Daly in conversation with speaker, social researcher, and best-selling author and writer of ‘The Kindness Challenge’, Shaunti Feldhahn.

Article supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

Related posts:

  1. The Power of Forgiveness
  2. Restoring Relationships with Good Apologies
  3. Directing Your Strong Will to Improve Your Relationships
  4. 4 ways kindness makes a difference in your marriage
tags:
Related Posts
tim-sisarich-forgiveness

The Power of Forgiveness

Digital Team 0
restoring-relationships

Restoring Relationships with Good Apologies

Digital Team 0
feature-strong-will

Directing Your Strong Will to Improve Your Relationships

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video