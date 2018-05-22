An Interview with 10 Virgins

By: Sabrina Peters

“No one stays a virgin until they get married!” That is what most people think. Holding onto the big V is kind of ridiculous in our sexually saturated culture. Well I take time out with 10 “Virgins” and ask them WHY they decided to guard the carnal treasure. Their answers will shock you.

Megan, married 16 years.

“For starters, waiting forced us to establish a relationship that was not solely built on lust (I’m not saying it was easy, but it can be done and is worth it.) We were able to get to know each other and see each other’s personality faults and strengths without the distraction of an intense sexual relationship. We were also able to decide (without guilt or feeling obligation) whether this person was the one we could actually LIVE with for the rest of our lives. Doing things God’s way I’ve noticed God has actually blessed us in this area. I’ve known so many couples who “fight” about sex and complain sex has lost its “spice” once they were married, while my husband and I have always felt very in tune and blessed in this area.”

Jenny, married 7 years

“I guess waiting just made everything new and exciting. It was all part of the marriage deal. We don’t have any fights or unspoken “baggage” about past relationships etc. Sex is something we’ve only experienced with each other so it’s really special.”

Kate, married 6 years.

“My decision to remain a virgin until my wedding night wasn’t based purely on being a Christian. I learned the benefits, the pros and cons, and I decided for myself that it was the best course of action. My relationship with my husband (who was also a virgin) is amazing. we don’t have anyone else to compare each other to, we don’t have guilt, regrets or shame. I am not comparing myself to other women or worrying about whether he will find someone else attractive or better than me, not only because he saved himself only for me – but also because he has great self-control and discipline to have done so in the first place.“