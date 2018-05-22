Wise Investments

By: Duncan Robinson

I buy a lottery ticket once a year. It isn’t a sound investment; it isn’t a wise move. Every mathematical equation tells me it is a bone-headed decision and a waste of $2. Yet once a year, I’ll head to the local newsagent and buy a lottery ticket. A miniscule investment with the hopes of a monumental return.

The motivation is simple. I want the jackpot because I hope that I can make the world a better place through money.

Which isn’t true.

Jesus makes the world a better place.

I read a book called How to Spend 75 Billion Dollars to Make the World a Better Place. It outlined a very simple initiative to make the world a better place. The figure which is astronomical makes a simple plan for vastly improving the overall well-being of the planet. 50 of the world’s top economists prepared a simple plan to make the world a better place.

Their most profound need, was simply investing in the education, health and well-being of children. Globally. So really to make the world a better place, I just have to be a better dad. My greatest investment is the one I make into my children. No need to be a fancy economist, or an epic lotto winner. No need for a massive bank account and wild possessions. Just need to be a great parent, that’s the best investment for becoming a world changer.

Jesus is also aware of the significance and importance of our investment into children.

“Then the little children were brought to Jesus for Him to place His hands on them and pray for them; and the disciples rebuked those who brought them. But Jesus said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not hinder them! For the kingdom of heaven” belongs to such as these.” – Matthew 19:13-14

