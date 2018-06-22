Winning Your Kids' Hearts Starts At Home

By: Tim Popadic

If you have children, you’re no stranger to the countless things that kids will ask of you – including the roles that they expect parents to play in their lives.

On one hand, it’s flattering that children think their parents have an endless supply of wisdom and energy. On the other hand, the reality is that trying to balance your family and ministry life is no easy task.

Over the past few years my son, Graham, has requested something of me that I didn’t think was possible. He asked me to become a coach for his little league team. Every year I put him off with some great (at least to me) excuses: “Son, I’m too busy”; “I’ve never been athletic”; or the best one yet, “We have too many kids for me to coach everyone.” And every year Graham would patiently wait for me to understand just how important this was for him.

Just to set some context regarding my athletic abilities, I was one of the only people in history to be cut from the track team in high school. But athleticism aside, I also didn’t want to over commit to something that might pull me away from my other responsibilities (ministry, etc.). So I checked into the process of becoming a coach, and found out that the only requirement was taking an online course followed by a short half-hour exam.